UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.58

UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNCFF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37.

UniCredit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

