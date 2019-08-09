Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UFAB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.40. 42,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,563. Unique Fabricating has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $8.72.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UFAB shares. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Unique Fabricating and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unique Fabricating in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Unique Fabricating by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Unique Fabricating by 20.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 614,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 103,427 shares in the last quarter.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

