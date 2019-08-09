Unit (NYSE:UNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Unit (NYSE:UNT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.61 million. Unit had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:UNT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. 13,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,893. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $247.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.54.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Unit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on shares of Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director King P. Kirchner acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,723.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $157,620. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unit during the second quarter worth $99,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Unit by 36.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unit during the first quarter worth $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unit by 123.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unit during the second quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

