Unit (NYSE:UNT) Given a $14.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on Unit (NYSE:UNT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Unit from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Unit from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unit presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

UNT traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,701. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55. Unit has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $236.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.54.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.61 million. Unit had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Unit will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unit news, Director King P. Kirchner purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,723.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $157,620. Company insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNT. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Unit by 76.9% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,347,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 585,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unit during the fourth quarter worth $17,695,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unit by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,397 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Unit by 2,494.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 496,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 476,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

