United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys 918 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.4% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Visa by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 11,011 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Investors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $6,101,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $178.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,599,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883,754. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $184.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $342.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.43.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.46.

In other news, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.