United Co.s Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:UNC)

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Shares of TSE:UNC traded down C$0.35 on Friday, reaching C$92.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280. United Co.s has a 52-week low of C$88.16 and a 52-week high of C$101.48. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$95.39.

About United Co.s

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

