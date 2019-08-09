United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC trimmed its holdings in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,080 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC owned approximately 1.55% of United-Guardian worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United-Guardian in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United-Guardian by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in United-Guardian by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 30,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 24.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UG traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $19.35. 10,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510. United-Guardian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $91.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of United-Guardian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

