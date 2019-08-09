United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Insider Purchases $50,201.82 in Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) insider John Scott St bought 4,258 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,201.82. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,983.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

UIHC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 168,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,617. The stock has a market cap of $508.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.32.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $202.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. Equities analysts expect that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in United Insurance by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 599,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,526,000 after buying an additional 137,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Insurance by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after purchasing an additional 127,709 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Insurance by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 365,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 97,265 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in United Insurance by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 107,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 49,326 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in United Insurance by 1,050.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 47,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UIHC. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Insurance from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price target on shares of United Insurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

