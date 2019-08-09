United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Position Reduced by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,246.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UTX traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,034. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $100.48 and a one year high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.77.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Vertical Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

