Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Unity Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $24.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.52 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Unity Bancorp an industry rank of 170 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

In other Unity Bancorp news, CFO Alan J. Bedner sold 6,000 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,726.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 381,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 412,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 52,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 832,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,724,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 48.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UNTY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.27. 511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,975. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $217.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 28.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Bancorp (UNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.