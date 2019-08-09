Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $23.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.29 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Universal Stainless & Alloy Products an industry rank of 197 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
USAP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Cowen set a $22.00 target price on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
USAP traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 30,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,744. The company has a market capitalization of $139.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.73. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 322.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 19,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.
About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.
