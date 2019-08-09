Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $23.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.29 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Universal Stainless & Alloy Products an industry rank of 197 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

USAP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Cowen set a $22.00 target price on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

USAP traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 30,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,744. The company has a market capitalization of $139.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.73. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 322.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 19,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.