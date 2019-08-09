Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21, Morningstar.com reports. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a positive return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $53.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Upland Software updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Upland Software stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.39. The stock had a trading volume of 679,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,297. The company has a market capitalization of $904.97 million, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.79. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $54.87.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Upland Software by 77.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Upland Software by 592.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

