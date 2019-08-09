UralsCoin Market Cap Tops $3,809.00 (URALS)

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last seven days, UralsCoin has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UralsCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub and Crex24. UralsCoin has a market capitalization of $3,809.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000447 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

UralsCoin Coin Profile

UralsCoin (URALS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 14,407,027 coins. The official website for UralsCoin is www.uralscoin.info. UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UralsCoin Coin Trading

UralsCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UralsCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UralsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

