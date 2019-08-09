Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.08. Urban One shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 226 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urban One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Urban One alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $94.79 million, a P/E ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.03.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.57 million for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 102.97%.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.