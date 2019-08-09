US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) will report sales of $162.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.70 million. US Ecology reported sales of $151.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year sales of $612.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $610.60 million to $615.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $650.35 million, with estimates ranging from $648.70 million to $652.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.60 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 13.59%. US Ecology’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECOL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

ECOL traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $61.91. The company had a trading volume of 58,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.13. US Ecology has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $77.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 21.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 30,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

