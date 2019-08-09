US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.15

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.15 and last traded at $39.09, with a volume of 110904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.68.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Buckingham Research upgraded US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Get US Foods alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.58.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 23,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $843,834.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,390.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 62,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $2,297,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,257 shares of company stock valued at $3,303,069. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,883,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,980,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,431,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in US Foods by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,435,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,740,000 after acquiring an additional 481,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,026,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,557,000 after acquiring an additional 433,623 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.