V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 381 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 791,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,628,000 after purchasing an additional 38,936 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 444,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,179.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 80,561 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,394,554 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.11. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

