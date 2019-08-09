V Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.8% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $268.52. 230,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,868. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $214.83 and a 52 week high of $277.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.39.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

