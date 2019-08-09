V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,706,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,871 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,472,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,047,000 after buying an additional 1,380,308 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,495,000. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 24,116,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,762,000 after buying an additional 1,217,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,168,000.

BND stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.06. The company had a trading volume of 109,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,183. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.46 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

