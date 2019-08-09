V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 65,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 301,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,231,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 167,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.61. 144,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,589. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.50. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $164.34.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.