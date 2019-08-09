V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,354 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines makes up about 0.8% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 616 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 634 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUV. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.52.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $50.64. 116,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,982,650. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.