V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,050 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,010 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,946,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 264.8% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 9,850 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 33,484 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $621,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $4,989,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,738 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.65. The stock had a trading volume of 351,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,884,478. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.96. The stock has a market cap of $114.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.19 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

