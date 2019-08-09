V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CDW by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,053,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,237,000 after purchasing an additional 168,943 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CDW by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,384,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $229,814,000 after purchasing an additional 228,818 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,621,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,287,000 after buying an additional 114,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $129,445,000 after buying an additional 169,507 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,099. CDW has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $120.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.59.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 82.78%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In related news, insider Jill M. Billhorn sold 500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $55,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,985.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil B. Fairfield sold 2,118 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $250,178.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,218.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,552 shares of company stock valued at $14,256,229 over the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

