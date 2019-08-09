Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) Announces Earnings Results

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $0.17, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Valeritas had a negative return on equity of 1,757.04% and a negative net margin of 183.53%. The company had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Valeritas updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:VLRX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 238,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,510. Valeritas has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLRX. ValuEngine raised Valeritas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Valeritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Valeritas from $1.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other Valeritas news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 226,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $149,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization.

