ValuEngine Downgrades BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BFIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of BankFinancial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BFIN opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. BankFinancial has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Oneill sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $36,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,929.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 32.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 105,734 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 27.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 443,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 96,807 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BankFinancial during the first quarter worth approximately $764,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in BankFinancial during the second quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in BankFinancial by 41.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 107,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 31,831 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.