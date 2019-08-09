ValuEngine Lowers Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CARS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research downgraded Cars.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cars.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.50 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cars.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.31.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $693.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $328,550 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cars.com by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,803,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,785,000 after purchasing an additional 462,594 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Cars.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

