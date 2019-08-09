ValuEngine Lowers Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $22.62.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $827.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.92 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 759.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

