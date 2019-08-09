ValuEngine Lowers KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:KPELY opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.62. KEPPEL LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $10.67.

KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. KEPPEL LTD/ADR had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.02%.

About KEPPEL LTD/ADR

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, and infrastructure businesses in Singapore, China, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; researches and develops deepwater engineering works; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

