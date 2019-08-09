ValuEngine Lowers Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Scpharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Scpharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. Scpharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.50 and a quick ratio of 8.50.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scpharmaceuticals will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Scpharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scpharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Scpharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scpharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.