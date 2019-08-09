ValuEngine Lowers SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SSUMY stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.90. SUMITOMO CORP/S has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $17.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter. SUMITOMO CORP/S had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.71%.

SUMITOMO CORP/S Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium.

