ValuEngine Upgrades Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TRUP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trupanion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trupanion from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Shares of TRUP stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.49. 285,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Trupanion has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $40.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.83. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,016.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.17 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Murray B. Low sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $317,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Levitan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $443,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,275.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,850 shares of company stock worth $1,827,683 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its stake in Trupanion by 5.5% during the second quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 27,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Trupanion by 117.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 47,089 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter worth about $650,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter worth about $1,933,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Trupanion by 12.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.