Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.3% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 95,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,479. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.68. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

