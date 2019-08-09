Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Increased by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 39,629,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,684,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,777 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,121,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,175,000 after purchasing an additional 482,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,506,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,527,000 after acquiring an additional 980,941 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,587,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,975,000 after acquiring an additional 258,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,055,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,485,000 after acquiring an additional 60,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $44.19.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

