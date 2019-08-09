Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,825,000 after purchasing an additional 98,672 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,255,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,288,000 after purchasing an additional 30,612 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 863,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,283,000 after purchasing an additional 24,086 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 805,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 779,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,803,000 after buying an additional 21,483 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,648. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $57.60.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.