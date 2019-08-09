Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Vectrus alerts:

VEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Vectrus in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Vectrus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vectrus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

NYSE:VEC traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,171. The company has a market capitalization of $432.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $46.51.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $331.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.80 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 2.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vectrus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 30,146 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vectrus (VEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.