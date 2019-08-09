Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Receives Hold Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Drexel Hamilton upgraded Vectrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Vectrus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Vectrus in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.33.

VEC stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.46. 70,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,764. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $432.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.83. Vectrus has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $46.51.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.80 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, analysts predict that Vectrus will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Vectrus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vectrus by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vectrus by 900.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 715,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,974,000 after acquiring an additional 644,127 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vectrus by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vectrus by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

