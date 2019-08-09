Velanne Asset Management Ltd Purchases 4,130 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. NCR comprises approximately 5.1% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Velanne Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.22% of NCR worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NCR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 998.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 31,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $930,249.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NCR shares. Benchmark set a $40.00 price target on shares of NCR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:NCR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.08. 13,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,966. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. NCR Co. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $35.08.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. NCR had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 86.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

