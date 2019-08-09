Velanne Asset Management Ltd Purchases 4,668 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical comprises about 3.2% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $4,044,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAK traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

