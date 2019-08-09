Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.34

Velocys PLC (LON:VLS)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and traded as high as $3.05. Velocys shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 82,308 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Velocys in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $12.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.32.

Velocys plc, a renewable fuels company, focuses on the production of renewable jet and diesel fuels from forestry by-products for road transport and aviation industries primarily in the United States. Velocys plc has a collaboration with British Airways Plc and Royal Dutch Shell plc for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

