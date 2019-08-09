Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading Up 8.3%

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s share price was up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.72 and last traded at $26.70, approximately 751,764 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 673,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCYT. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $34.00 price target on Veracyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $30.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $210,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 127,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,369,055.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $624,880 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 3.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Veracyte by 65,322.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

