Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 723,672 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 2.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $41,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,437,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,229,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,292 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,386,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,033,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,670 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,572,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $765,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,966 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,106,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $716,512,000 after purchasing an additional 343,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,016,053 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $533,119,000 after purchasing an additional 711,742 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $79,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,047 shares of company stock worth $234,591. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,309,822. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.20 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.88. The firm has a market cap of $230.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $64.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

