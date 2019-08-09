Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.25 million.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.84. 7,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,155. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.08 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $181,950,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $2,959,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $575,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $2,472,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $7,497,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $72,333,000. 44.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.