Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:UTRN) Shares Down 0.5%

Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:UTRN)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.21 and last traded at $26.21, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:UTRN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 2.17% of Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

