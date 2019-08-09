VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Insider Acquires $225,249.30 in Stock

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) insider John W. R. Payne acquired 10,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $225,249.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,912. VICI Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 179.91 and a quick ratio of 179.91. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.39% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $220.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in VICI Properties by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in VICI Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 215,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.96.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

