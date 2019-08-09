Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Viewray from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viewray presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

VRAY traded down $3.72 on Friday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 993,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Viewray has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $675.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Viewray had a negative return on equity of 71.16% and a negative net margin of 139.82%. The company had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Viewray will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 21,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $193,886.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Dempsey sold 5,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $44,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 4,390.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Viewray during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 57,004.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Viewray during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Viewray during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

