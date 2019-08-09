Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €101.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($118.60) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €97.62 ($113.51).

Shares of DG stock traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €94.00 ($109.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €91.61. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($103.26).

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

