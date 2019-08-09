Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth $61,100,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,428,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 116.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,443,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,498,000 after purchasing an additional 777,814 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 120,927 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 104,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

CXP stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,478. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $72.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.73 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 2.28%. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CXP. BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.