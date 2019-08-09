Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $4.98 Million Position in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 19.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,545,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,360,000 after purchasing an additional 571,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,778,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,406,425,000 after buying an additional 541,351 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the first quarter worth about $48,340,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the first quarter worth about $40,422,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 38.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 966,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,408,000 after buying an additional 268,412 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $223,913.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $306,153.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,845.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,997 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on KLA-Tencor to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.21.

KLAC stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.70. The company had a trading volume of 19,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.31. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $143.95. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 60.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

KLA-Tencor Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

