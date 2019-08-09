Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $4.53 Million in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $480,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.93.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,747,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,792,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.46. The company has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

