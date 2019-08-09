Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Knight-Swift Transportation as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,940,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $553,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944,181 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 194.2% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,400 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,933,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $18,781,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,842,000 after acquiring an additional 379,298 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.60. 22,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $39.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

